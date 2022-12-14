Youth urged to lead the crusade against bribery and corruption

The Rural and Urban Women Association (RUWA)-Ghana, a non-government Organisation, has called on the youth to lead the crusade against bribery and corruption in Ghana.

They have also been urged to refrain from engaging in activities and acts that encourage bribery and corruption.

Madam Amanda Timbile, the Project Officer of the RUWA-Ghana’ Enough Project, made the call in Wa during a corruption sensitisation workshop.

The workshop was part of activities to mark the International Anti-corruption Day under the theme: “Uniting the World Against Corruption for Development, Peace and Security.”

The RUWA-Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana Anti-corruption Coalition (GACC) with funding support from Good Governance Africa (GGA), organised the workshop for youth in selected basic schools, tertiary institutions and religious groups in the Wa Municipality.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption on October 31, 2003, as part of measures in combating corruption.

Subsequently, December 9 had been set aside annually to be observed as “International Anti-Corruption Day” to raise awareness of corruption and of the roles of the convention in combating and preventing corruption.

Madam Timbile said the youth were more amenable to social and political changes as they were involved in almost all aspects of society and that made them more vulnerable to all forms of corruption.

“The NGO has the mission to improve the situation of rural and urban women and children of Northern Ghana and also their families by assisting them to unite and work together through economic empowerment, health interventions, and good governance”, the Project Officer explained.

Mr Yussif Abdul Karim Baba, the Assistant Project Officer RUWA-Ghana, called for a stronger collaboration among stakeholders to help eradicate bribery and corruption in Ghana.

“The 2022 International Anti-corruption week seeks to highlight the rights and responsibilities of everyone including government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the public, and the youth in tackling corruption,” he explained.

He expressed concern about the lack of knowledge on what constituted bribery and corruption hence RUWA-Ghana’s engagement with the youth to help educate them to contribute to fighting the menace.

Miss Issahaque Zariaya, a student of Fallahia Islamic Junior High School who participated in the workshop, said many of the youth especially students did not know that it was an offense to pay money for grades in examinations.

“We did not know that involving in such activities was considered bribery and corruption,” she indicated.