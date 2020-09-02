Ghanaian Highlife musician Bisa Kdei says video streaming platform YouTube have twice banned his “NeTwerk” music video.

The new single which featured the borla bird rapper Medikal has gained massive airplay since it’s debut last Friday.

But Bisa Kdei has expressed discontent over how YouTube banned his video over claims of nudity in the music video that was directed by Yaw Skyface.

The music which was one of the top trending video featured some dazzling dance move from “Dancegod” and other great female dancers.

The new song is part of Bisa Kdei’s upcoming fourth album which features top international artistes set to be released later in the year.

The duo have in the past composed tracks including “Distant Relationship” and “For You” which made airwaves in the country and this new song would fascinate music loving fans.