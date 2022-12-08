Zambia promotes trade with Angola

Zambian firms clinched export deals through the Agricultural Fisheries and Livestock Show held in Benguela, Angola, Zambia’s investment agency said Wednesday.

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) said it facilitated the participation of six firms at the show held between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13, through exhibitions and business-to-business meetings.

In a release, the agency said the firms garnered export deals in grains such as maize, soya beans, and animal feed, among others.

Albert Halwampa, the ZDA acting director-general, expressed happiness that there was an increasing demand for Zambian products, adding that the agency plans to expand market access for many local firms. Enditem