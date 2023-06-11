Zambia repatriates 114 illegal immigrants

Immigration authorities in Zambia have repatriated 114 illegal immigrants, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

Namati Nshinka, the Immigration Department spokesperson, said the illegal immigrants were repatriated from the country on June 8, 2023, in the Zambian capital of Lusaka.

He said in a statement that those removed were among 132 foreign nationals arrested in Lusaka during a joint operation conducted from May 29 to June 2, 2023.

He further said immigration authorities also received 30 Zambians removed by authorities in neighboring countries after they committed predominantly immigration-related offenses. Enditem