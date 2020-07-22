Zambian lawmakers will undergo COVID-19 testing following the increase in COVID-19 cases both in the country and at the National Assembly, the country’s health minister said on Tuesday.

Chitalu Chilufya said it was unfortunate that out of 156 lawmakers, only six have so far voluntarily undergone testing, adding that this was unacceptable.

He said in a ministerial statement in parliament that the Ministry of Health has arranged testing facilities at the parliament building on Wednesday, July 22 and called on all lawmakers to undergo testing.

He said testing was vital in preventing further spread of the pandemic, adding that lawmakers have a critical role to play in encouraging communities to test by being tested themselves.

Two lawmakers died last Saturday due to COVID-19 and COVID-19 related complications.

Meanwhile, Zambia has recorded 60 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours out of 369 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative total to 3,386.

He, however, said the country has seen an increase in the number of people being taken to health facilities critically ill. Enditem

Advertisements