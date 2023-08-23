Zambian president wishes Zimbabweans peaceful elections

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who is also chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defense and Security, on Tuesday wished Zimbabweans peaceful and orderly elections.

“In the spirit of our communal values as SADC, we wish the people of Zimbabwe a peaceful and orderly electoral process. On behalf of the SADC family, I call upon all citizens of Zimbabwe to exercise their constitutional rights and participate in this crucial phase in their system of governance and to enhance our common goal for regional economic, political and social development,” Hichilema said in a statement issued by the SADC Secretariat.

On Wednesday, Zimbabweans will vote to choose a president, members of parliament and representatives of local governments.

Incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seeking reelection, and his main contender is Nelson Chamisa, leader of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change.