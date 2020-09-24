Zambia’s year-on-year annual inflation rose to 15.7 percent in September, the country’s statistics agency said on Thursday.

The annual inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to 15.7 percent in September from 15.5 percent in August, according to the Zambia Statistics Agency.

The increase was attributed to price increases in non-food items of goods and services to 17.7 percent from 15.4 percent in August.

On the other hand, food inflation for the month saw a drop in the prices.

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation increased to 1.4 percent in September from 0.5 percent in August.

The rise was mainly attributed to price movements of housing rentals and the purchase of vehicles.