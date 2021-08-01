Zimbabwe labor body pushes for voluntary vaccination

Zimbabwe’s largest umbrella labor body, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), on Saturday acknowledged that civil liberties could be curtailed in situations of public interest.

The utterances came in the wake of general disquiet among some workers who do not want to take COVID-19 vaccines despite their employers demanding that they do so in order for everybody at the workplace to be protected against the pandemic.

The workers have on one hand been arguing that it would be unconstitutional for employers to force them to be vaccinated. Employers, on the other hand, are now pushing for workers to be vaccinated arguing that they want to protect those who have been vaccinated.

“Laws and science must be used together. For this reason, most constitutions provide for how civil liberties may be limited legally providing for important safeguards.

“Constitutions also provide, for example, right to information and all these are important in effectively fighting the pandemic,” ZCTU said on Twitter.

The labor body said if science dictated that vaccination was the answer, then unions must encourage workers to be vaccinated voluntarily.

“When science points to mandatory vaccination, unions acknowledge but ensure laws are followed for social justice,” ZCTU said.

Zimbabwe began voluntary mass vaccination in March but there have been general warnings that those who are not vaccinated will not be able to enjoy all social amenities together with those who have been vaccinated. Enditem