Zimbabwean government to avail local-currency fuel to motorists

The Zimbabwean government will roll out a program for the supply of fuel that can be purchased with local currency, bringing relief to many motorists who cannot buy fuel that has to be paid with foreign currencies, as has been the case at almost all service stations in the country.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) announced Friday that the fuel will be allocated to specific target groups, while others will still have to buy using foreign currencies.

Although ZERA issues monthly updates giving fuel prices in both foreign and local currencies, many motorists with no access to foreign currencies have been excluded from getting either petrol or diesel.

“The government intends to roll out a program for the supply of local-currency (Zimbabwe dollar) fuel into the market for the benefit of the following consumer categories: agriculture value chain, public transport, government ministries and agencies, government projects, motoring public and emergency services.

“The rest of the fuel consumers will continue to be served by oil companies utilizing own resources/free funds and selling the same fuel in foreign currency,” the agency said in a press statement.

“At least 70 percent of the allocated fuel must be sold through the designated retail network and 30 percent to commercial (non-exporting) customers,” ZERA said.

Participating companies will also be required to designate retail sites and advertise to the public the sites selling the local-currency fuel in both print and electronic media.

No containers will be filled with fuel at the participating sites, ZERA said. Enditem