Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 cases have reached 5,072 after 82 new cases were recorded on Saturday.
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said all the 82 new cases were contaminated due to local transmission.
The death toll remains at 128. Seventy one people recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 1,998. Enditem
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 234-972-832