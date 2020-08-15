The clash between Manchester City and Olympique Lyon ends the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2020 at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on Saturday.

Both clubs are looking for their first title in the biggest football tournament on the European continent, which marks a trend of novelty in this edition of the Champions League since the “newcomers” PSG and Leipzig have already secured their place on the other side of the bracket.

Manchester City arrives in Lisbon after eliminating the almighty Real Madrid from the competition in the round of 16 with an undisputed aggregate score of 4-2 in two victories against the “merengues” of Zinedine Zidane.

The highlight of City is coach Pep Guardiola, considered by many to be the best and most innovative football coach in recent times, keeping his team unbeaten in this Champions League season.

On the pitch, the English team’s success is due in large part to striker duo Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, who add up to more than half of the 20 goals scored so far by the team.

Guardiola does not yet have Sergio Aguero, who is recovering from a knee injury and could be available for a possible semifinal against Bayern.

Olympique Lyon, on the other hand, arrives as one of the great ‘underdogs’ of the tournament by disqualifying Cristiano Ronaldo’s great Juventus despite losing 2-1 on their visit to Italy, thanks to a clean sheet at home.

The team led by coach Rudi Garcia counts only 11 goals scored in this edition of the Champions League, with the team in the final stage scoring the least so far with three wins and three losses in the eight games played, in addition to two draws.

The highlight is striker Memphis Depay, who has scored an average of one goal in each of the six Champions League games he has played.

Lyon has no absences for the match against the Citizens, but some players are doubtful, like striker Maxwel Cornet, who is out with pain in the thigh.

The French team must have the following formation: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal; Dubois, Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Aouar and Cornet; Depay and Dembele.

Manchester City must take the field with: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, D. Silva; B. Silva, Jesus, Sterling.

The winner faces Bayern Munich in the semifinals next Wednesday, 19 August. Enditem