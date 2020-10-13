The Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated the government’s unalloyed commitment to harness development potentials of Zongo communities.

Those communities, he said, were endowed with huge talents which ought to be utilized for accelerated socio-economic growth.

“What the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration is doing currently is to transform for the better the 1,080 Zongos dotted across the country for the wellbeing of the people,” Dr Bawumia told a durbar of the chiefs and people of Effiduase-Asokore Zongo in the Ashanti Region.

The programme was also to honour the Vice-President for his meritorious services and dedication to the nation’s development.

“The Zongo Community is proud of you for your knowledge and expertise that had brought enormous benefits to all Ghanaians,” said a citation presented by Sariki Muntaka Mohammed, Head of the Effiduase-Asokore Zongo Community.

Additionally, the Community presented a copy of the Holy Quran to the Vice-President.

The Zongo Communities since independence were plagued with poverty, high rate of illiteracy and lack of basic infrastructure for sustainable growth.

Alhaji Dr Bawumia pointed out that the prevailing development challenges in the Zongos compelled the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to introduce the Zongo Development Fund under the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development.

The Fund, according to him, had so far seen the construction of 37 Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Centres, educational facilities and water projects to improve the living conditions of the Zongo people.

The Vice-President hinted that about 3, 000 Arabic instructors were also employed by the government as part of efforts to enhance the human resource development of the Zongos.

He rallied the people to strive to endorse the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for a second term at the polls in December, this year, for more development projects.

Sariki Mohammed lauded the Vice-President for his visionary leadership.