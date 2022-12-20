Zongo Development Fund CEO receives 2022 best performing award

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF), Obrempong Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai has been awarded the Best Performing 2022 CEO by the Ghana Leadership Awards scheme.

The GLA recognized the outstanding initiative, tangible performance and transformation of Zongo communities spearheaded by Dr. Abdulai at the ZoDF.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said he also clinched the Community Development Award at the same ceremony in Accra.

It said his award followed an earlier recognition as the winner of GHANA ORDER OF MERIT and THE COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP AWARD he won in 2021.

In his remarks as the Guest Speaker for the occasion, Dr. Affail Monney, former GJA President, commended the organizers and called on Ghanaians to be selfless and patriotic as the nation faced intense economic challenges. ‘

He decried the level of destruction of the environment by the activities of illegal miners (galamsey) and also reminded the audience of declarations made by government on access to water and sanitation facilities, accommodation and health.