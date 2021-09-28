1 killed and 17 rescued from boat accident in Nigeria’s economic hub

One person was confirmed dead while 17 others had been rescued after a boat capsized in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, on Monday, according to a local official.

The boat set out from Lagos Island and capsized on its way to the Ikorodu area of the state, said Ibrahim Farinloye, the zonal coordinator of the South-West Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in a short statement reaching Xinhua.

“The boat hit a rock while sailing close to edge of the waterway,” Farinloye said, adding the rescue operation had been concluded, with 17 people rescued alive and one death recorded.

Boat accidents in the West African country are frequently reported due to overloading, bad weather and faulty operations. Enditem