Cameroon’s prominent traditional leader dies at 83

Sultan of the Bamouns, Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya, one of Cameroon’s prominent traditional leaders died early Monday at a hospital in Paris at 83, officials said.

The Prefect of Noun, Donatien Boyomo sealed the palace premises following his death and called for calm from hundreds of mourners who gathered at the palace.

There has been no official statement referring to the cause of his death.

Njoya became the sultan of the Bamouns in Cameroon since 1992. He also served as a senior government official in various capacities.

The Bamouns are one of Cameroon’s largest ethnic groups. Enditem