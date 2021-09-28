Zimbabwe losing US$1.8 billion annually through corruption

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo on Monday said that the country is losing about 1.8 billion U.S. dollars each year through corruption.

Addressing a workshop on whistle-blower protection, Matanda-Moyo called for a whistle-blower protection framework to protect those who expose corruption.

“Zimbabwe loses about 1.8 billion U.S. dollars annually due to corruption, bleeding the economy of revenue meant to promote sustainable socio-economic development and the betterment of the livelihoods of all Zimbabweans,” she was quoted by her organization saying.

Matanda-Moyo said without whistle-blower protection, people were reluctant to expose corruption and speak out against perpetrators.

Last week, she urged those with ill-gotten wealth to return it, promising them that they would be granted amnesty from prosecution. Enditem