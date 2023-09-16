151 gunmen killed by Nigerian troops

At least 151 gunmen were killed and 456 others nabbed by troops in various operations across Nigeria in the past two weeks, a military official said Thursday.

Edward Buba, spokesman for the Nigerian military, told reporters in the capital of Abuja that dozens of hostages were also freed during the period, as troops embarked on clearance operations.

During the period, the troops recovered various arms and ammunition while raiding hideouts of criminal gangs across the country, Buba said, adding that the superior firepower of troops during gunfights with the criminal gangs, especially in the northeast and north-central regions of the country, led to the high number of casualties in the camps of the gunmen.