17-year-old girl granted bail for stealing

A 17-year-old girl, charged with stealing by the Enchi District Magistrate’s Court, has been granted bail in the sum of GH￠10,000.00 with two sureties.

The accused, who pleaded not guilty, will reappear before the court on Friday, February 3.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the court, presided over by Mr Lawrence Buanor Buer, that the complainant, El-Badry Abdalla Aboushaba, is an Egyptian and a businessman, who resided at Holy Ghost, while the accused person lived at Domeabra, both in the Suaman District of the Western North Region.

The accused person had been visiting the complainant with one Hannah Ocran, a witness in the case, and a girl friend to the complainant’s brother Mamud Mohammed.

Detective Insp. Agyare said on November 28, 2022, at about 1930 hours, the complainant returned from work and met the accused and the friends, Hannah and Zinabu in his kitchen preparing a meal.

While the complainant was counting his money, the accused suddenly came to the room, and in her presence, the complainant kept the money; GH￠10,000.00 and 2,000 Egyptian pounds, in a small black handbag and concealed same in a traveling bag, which he locked with a padlock.

The complaint went out and returned later to detect that the zipper on the traveling bag had been cut off and upon opening the bag he found the small handbag containing the money, passport and work permit missing.

Detective Insp. Agyare said Aboushaba later saw a sim card in his room, which he suspected to belong to the accused person.

He searched for her but she was nowhere to found, hence he lodged a complaint at the police station, the priosecutor said, but the accused person’s father brought her to the police station where she was arrested.

She admitted the offence in the caution statement and explained she took only GH￠1,400.00 and discarded the bag.

The complainant later made an announcement at a local information centre and the bag containing the complainant’s passport, insurance card and a work permit were brought to Kwaku Tannor, owner of the centre by a boy.