1,996 Fresh Students Admitted To Garden City University College

The Garden City University College (GCUC) has matriculated a total of 1,996 students with a call on them to make maximum use of resources and facilities at their disposal to achieve academic excellence.

The ceremony, which was the 16th since the establishment of the University, marked a huge leap in terms of admission, having admitted only 579 students in 2018.

In that same year the school matriculated 35 students each for regular nursing and midwifery but the number increased to 220 and 114 for nursing and midwifery, respectively, for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Professor Edward Kwame Asante, the President of the University, who administered the Matriculation Oath, said the increase in enrolment was a clear indication of the belief in the quality of teaching and learning.

He said the increase in admission was also driven by student satisfaction as most new entrants were referred by either continuing students or the alumni.

To motivate the students to do more referrals, Prof. Asante disclosed that the University offered some discount to students who were able to facilitate new admissions.

He said the school had had declining numbers in recent years but the situation had improved in the last two years with the commitment of the hard-working staff and students.

Prof. Asante expressed concern over lack of support for private universities by the Government despite their immense contribution to the human resource base of the country.

He said it was unacceptable that they were not benefitting from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), which was funded by taxes of the citizenry, including parents of students in the private university.

He assured the students that they had made the right choice and would not regret their decision to study at the GCUC where quality tuition was their hallmark.

He told the newly admitted students that they had the obligation to protect the property of the University, respect the rights of other students and report any criminal activities to the school authorities.

“In pledging to be of good behavior, fresh students are committing themselves to avoid indiscipline and disorderliness for the duration of their time as students,” Prof. Asante said.