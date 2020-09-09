An injured passenger is loaded into an ambulance at the Booysens train station near Johannesburg Friday July 17, 2015. More than 200 people were injured in a train collision in Johannesburg on Friday night, authorities said, with more injuries expected as more passengers are known to still be trapped inside the wrechage. No fatalities have been reported. (AP Photo)
An injured passenger is loaded into an ambulance at the Booysens train station near Johannesburg Friday July 17, 2015. More than 200 people were injured in a train collision in Johannesburg on Friday night, authorities said, with more injuries expected as more passengers are known to still be trapped inside the wrechage. No fatalities have been reported. (AP Photo)

Twenty people were injured on Wednesday morning when a passenger train collided with a technical vehicle at a railway station in Pilsen in western Czech Republic, local media reported.

The accident occurred at the station of Kdyne, according to the Czech News Agency.

The train collided with a diagnostic railway set comprising an engine and one carriage.

Six people with moderate injuries have been airlifted to hospitals in Prague and Pilsen.

The train passed a stop sign and crashed into the vehicle ahead, according to the reports.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.