Twenty people were injured on Wednesday morning when a passenger train collided with a technical vehicle at a railway station in Pilsen in western Czech Republic, local media reported.

The accident occurred at the station of Kdyne, according to the Czech News Agency.

The train collided with a diagnostic railway set comprising an engine and one carriage.

Six people with moderate injuries have been airlifted to hospitals in Prague and Pilsen.

The train passed a stop sign and crashed into the vehicle ahead, according to the reports.