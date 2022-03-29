20 Needy But Brilliant Students Receive School Items From Hassan Foundation

The Hassan Foundation, a Kpassa-based not-for-profit organisation, has donated school items to 20 needy but brilliant students in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region.

The items included school bags, sandals, books, pens and others.

The donation was targeted at bringing smiles to the faces of recipient needy children in the district and beyond.

The Foundation’s mission was to provide humanitarian, educational and medical assistance to the needy, orphans and widows in rural enclaves across the country.

Mr Abubakar Alhassan, the Founder of the Foundation, presenting the items, said the donation was part of their objectives to provide learning logistics to the needy at the junior high school and primary levels for better outcomes.

He said investment in the education of the youth underpinned socio-economic development and that must be taken seriously, especially those of the needy in society.

He appealed to stakeholders and philanthropists in the Oti enclaves and the Nkwanta North jurisdiction to support the Foundation to meet its vision and mission.

“Together we should bring back smiles to the faces of the needy,” he added.

The students expressed their gratitude to the Foundation for their kind gesture and sought Allah’s protection and guidance for the Founder and his group for bringing smiles to them.