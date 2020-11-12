Journalists have been urged to report objectively to consolidate national peace as the country approaches the general election.

“We are being watched by the world. Let us journalists do a good job. Report objectively. It is based on what you report that people will decide and act,” Mr Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), said.

Mr Monney said this in Accra at a workshop organised by the GJA for Photo Journalists on how to ensure their safety during the elections.

He said for one to report objectively, it was important to do away with any form of prejudice or bias, adding that what mattered most was for the country to move on in progress and peace, once the electoral process was over.

Mr Monney said whilst the job of photo journalists was critical in media work, they faced some of the greatest risks by the nature of their job.

He said that made it crucial for them to be well trained on their safety needs to enable them to detect danger spots in time and avoid being caught up in them.

The GJA President said the workshop marked the beginning of a period where the welfare of the photo journalist would be catered for.

He said the GJA had planned a number of development oriented packages for photo journalists including periodic training, seminars, and travel opportunities.

“We have about 50 travel opportunities annually and the GJA would ensure that two journalists are part of each trip,” he said.