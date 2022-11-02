2022 GBA: Kosmos Innovation Center Wins Big

Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC), a leading non-profit organisation in the agribusiness sector, has received two awards at the just ended Ghana Business Awards.

The Ghana Business Awards event is organized every year to recognize and reward excellence across all sectors. It also recognises the contribution of various sector players towards developing enterprise and economic growth in the country.

KIC received an award for ‘Excellence in Innovation and Technology of the Year’ and was also adjudged the ‘NGO of the Year’.

Receiving the Award on behalf of KIC, Portfolio Manager at KIC, Kamil Nabong said: “We are proud of the recognition of our contribution towards developing and building the agricultural sector, by focusing on innovation and youth entrepreneurship. The opportunities for creating employment for young people along the agricultural value chain are enormous and at KIC we take pride in building the capacity of young people, providing networking opportunities as well as seed funding to accelerate their start-ups and business”.

According to the World Bank, the agricultural economy employs 65–70 percent of Africa’s labour force and typically accounts for 30–40 percent of GDP. Research has also shown that Africa’s economic growth is linked to its youthful populations. Creating new businesses and innovations to drive economic growth for young people through the agricultural sector is therefore critical towards realizing the prosperity and growth not only in Ghana, but on the continent.

In efforts to scale up and reach more young people, KIC continues to form partnerships towards the UN SDG Goals. Earlier this year KIC announced the launch of a multi-year partnership with The Mastercard Foundation to train the next generation of young leaders and entrepreneurs in Ghana’s agriculture sector.

Through the KIC and the Mastercard Foundation partnership, the AgriTech Challenge Classic expects to train about 4,880 young people across the partner universities in the next four years, through collaboration with regional academic partners such as universities and technical schools

Speaking about the impact of KIC, the Executive Director, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse said: “At Kosmos Innovation Center, we believe in powering innovation, transforming communities and impacting lives. KIC and its partners are supporting Ghana’s agricultural landscape and interrelated ecosystems by supporting young entrepreneurs as well as introducing young people to disruptive solutions, technology, innovative thinking and business creativity.”

“We dedicate these awards to all our entrepreneurs, start-ups, partners and collaborators,” he added.

KIC remains committed to focus on empowering young men and women to drive innovation in agriculture, the country’s largest employer, and training them to lead sustainable, successful businesses. Since its inception, KIC has trained more than 1300 young people with business skills and entrepreneurship through participation in workshops and has nurtured some of the most promising youth-driven, agri-tech startups in Ghana today.