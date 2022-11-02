Landmark Africa Gets US$24 Million Housing Loan from Shelter Afrique

· The facility will partly finance the construction of mixed-used housing project, Landmark Waterview Apartments and refinance its existing debt

Pan-African housing development financier Shelter Afrique has approved a USD24.03 million (₦10 billion) commercial loan to Lagos-based Tier 1 real estate and property development firm, Landmark Africa.

The 7-year line of credit with a moratorium of 36 months has been structured to partly finance the construction of a mixed-use housing project, Landmark Waterview Apartments and refinance its existing debt.

“We are excited to record this significant milestone as the first project we are partnering with Landmark Africa. This is truly a high-point for Shelter Afrique and we are happy that the deal is adding to the long and successful history the Company has had with Nigeria,” Shelter Afrique Ag. Managing Director Kingsley Muwowo said.

“We remain committed to financing real estate projects that promote innovation and affordability, and we look forward to a long-term relationship with Landmark Africa,” he added.

Mixed-use destinations

Commenting on the deal, Landmark Africa Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paul Onwuanibe said, “the Landmark Africa vision is to create one stop destinations which embody the business, leisure and lifestyle philosophy.”

“Such innovative undertakings in the real estate sector require a formidable financial partnership and we are pleased to have found such a partner in Shelter Afrique. We are equally pleased to receive this long-term funding, which will help accelerate the delivery of the Landmark Waterview Apartments project thus enhancing the residential play within our mixed-use ecosystem while having a multiplier effect on the existing business, leisure and lifestyle service offerings. It will also help align our capital structure to our long-term strategic goals,” Mr. Onwuanibe added.

Key market

Nigeria remains one of the key markets for Shelter Afrique. In addition to the Landmark Africa deal, the Company has so far extended lines of credit to another Lagos-based real estate firm Mixta Africa (USD19.5 million) and Wema Bank (USD10 million), this year alone.