2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Nora Häuptle names final squad

Nora Häuptle, Head Coach of Ghana’s national female team, the Black Queens, has settled on 23 players ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier clash against Guinea on Friday July 14, 2023.

The first leg encounter is scheduled to take place in Conakry, Guinea as the West African giants would hope to pick up a positive result to increase their chances of booking a ticket to the event.

Black Queens had been in camp over the past weeks and were poised to cruise over their opponents to extend their unbeaten run under Coach Häuptle.

In all 13 foreign based players would merge with ten local players to represent Ghana in the qualification process.

The squad included Cynthia Fiindib Konlan, Safiatu Salifu, Kerrie McCarthy, Linda Eshun, Janet Egyir, Justice Tweneboa, Anasthesia Achiaa, Adama Alhassan, Portia Boakye, Mavis Owusu, Susan Ama Duah, Ernestina Ama Abambila and Grace Asantewaa.

The rest were Azumah Bugre, Evelyn Badu, Fidous Yakubu, Jennifer Cudjoe, Stella Nyamekye, Princella Adubea, Mary Amponsah, Vivian Adjei Konadu Gifty Assifuah and Doris Boaduwaa.