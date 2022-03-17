27 Branches Of ADB Resumes Saturday Banking

The Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB) has resumed its Saturday Banking Services in 27 branches across the country.

The selected Branches in the Greater Accra Region include; Spintex, Madina, Tema Main, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Makola, Ridge, New Town, Nima, Ring Road Central (RRC), Teshie, Nungua and Abeka Lapaz.

Also in the Ashanti and Bono/Bono East Regions, the Obuasi, Kumasi Adum, Ejisu, Berekum, Techiman, Sunyani and Dormaa Ahenkro branches would be available.

Customers in the Central, Western, Eastern, Northern and Upper West Regions would be served at Kasoa, Mankessim, Takoradi Market Circle, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, Tamale Main and Wa for the Saturday Banking services.

Commenting on the resumption, the ADB Managing Director, Dr John Kofi Mensah said the resumption of the service was part of Management’s decision to offer more services to customers.

He said the branches would be opened from 0900 hours to 1400 hours.

He announced the resumption Holiday Remittance services at five (5) branches within the Greater Accra region namely, Abeka-Lapaz, Nungua, New Town, Madina and Kasoa.

“With customers currently abiding by the COVID-19 protocols and the continuous demand for the service by our customers we are resuming the service in our 27 selected branches,” he said.

He revealed that customers receiving monies from their friends and families during holidays such as Easter, Eid-al-Adha, Christmas to take advantage to receive money from their loved ones abroad during public holidays,” Dr Mensah stated.