Two more dead bodies were retrieved in glacier-hit India’s northern hilly state of Uttarakhand since Tuesday morning, an official at the local disaster management office said.

The total number of dead bodies recovered so far has risen to 28, as 178 people are still missing.”The dead bodies being retrieved are really in a bad shape.

In some cases, only a few limbs have been recovered, and it’s difficult to identify them,” said one of the officials at the local disaster management office.