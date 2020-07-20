A total of 287 COVID -19 patients out of the 294 confirmed cases in the Western North Region have fully recovered and discharged as at Sunday 19 July 2020.

The Region now has seven active cases with one death.

All the seven active cases are from the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality.

This was contained in a Public Health Emergency Management Committee Report, signed by Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, Regional Health Director and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sefwi- Wiawso.

She applauded health professionals and stakeholders for their immense contribution to achieve the feat.

Dr Okoh Owusu encouraged residents to continue to adhere to all the precautionary measures to be free from the pandemic.

“By strictly observing social distancing, wearing of masks, regular hand washing, and sanitizing your hands, we can stop COVID-19.”

The Regional Director asked Ghanaians especially residents of the Region to desist from stigmatisation since according to her, those who have recovered and discharged were free from COVID -19 and must be accepted into the society.

Dr Okorh-Owusu tasked those who have recovered to act as ambassadors and educate residents on the pandemic.

