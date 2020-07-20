The Odumase Circuit Court has convicted Henry Tetteh, a surveyor for forgery of document and sentenced him to a fine of GHc 500.00.

Henry who pleaded guilty to the charge is to pay the fine or in default serve seven years imprisonment.

He is also to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months effective July 14, or in default serve another seven years imprisonment in hard labour.

Presenting the facts of the case, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Yeboah, told the court presided over by Mr Frank Gbeddy that the complainant was a licensed surveyor resident at Manfe–Akwapim, while the convict is a surveyor, resident at Kpongunor, all in the Eastern region.

He said about three months ago, one Commander Abotsi, a witness in the case engaged the services of Henry to prepare a site plan to cover his land situated at Abusakope, near Kpong, in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern region.

He said when Henry submitted the document to Commander Abotsi, he suspected that the document to be fake.

Prosecution said the document was sent back to the complainant a Licensed Surveyor and he confirmed that he was the one who endorsed the said site plan.

He said however that when the document was carefully examined by a team of licensed surveyors, it came to light that all information on the site plan, the locality, the name of the client, the district grid line and its values, the plotted work itself with acreage, had been erased and a new information printed on the paper with the complainant’s signature and that of the Regional Surveyor’s with double grid north points.

The prosecution told the court that a complaint was made to the police, which then led to the arrest of Henry.

He said upon interrogation, Henry admitted the offence, and after investigation, he was charged.

