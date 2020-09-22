Flash floods and landslides have struck Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta and its surrounding areas, leaving three people missing and 20 others injured, a disaster agency official said on Tuesday.

Torrential rains since Monday have triggered a river to overflow and submerged surrounding areas in the capital, which has recently been under COVID-19 lockdown again, spokesman of National Disaster Management Agency Raditya Jati said.

In West Java province’s Sukabumi district, flash floods swept away three people, and search and rescue efforts are underway, Raditya told Xinhua in a text message.

As many as 20 people were injured with 210 families taking shelter as the disaster seriously damaged nine houses and 10 bridges.