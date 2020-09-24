Three Egyptian policemen and four prisoners were killed on Wednesday as the police foiled a jailbreak attempt at a prison in Cairo, state-run Al-Ahram news website reported, citing a security source.

The four convicts who were killed in the confrontation were sentenced to death and awaiting execution at Tora prison, where they tried to escape, according to the report.

The case is under further investigation.

Local media said that three of the four convicts were facing terror charges for joining an extremist group.