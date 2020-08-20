A rescue vessel tries to put out fire emerging from an oil tanker after it collided with a cargo ship near the Yangtze River estuary, Aug. 20, 2020. Three had been rescued and 14 others went missing after an oil tanker collided with a cargo ship about 1.5 nautical miles southeast of the Yangtze River estuary early Thursday, according to the maritime authorities in Shanghai. The accident occurred at 3: 39 a.m. Thursday, when an oil tanker carrying about 3,000 tonnes of gasoline collided with a cargo ship loaded with sand and gravel, causing a fire on the deck of the oil tanker and the latter to sink. (Donghai Rescue Bureau/Handout via Xinhua)
A rescue vessel tries to put out fire emerging from an oil tanker after it collided with a cargo ship near the Yangtze River estuary, Aug. 20, 2020. Three had been rescued and 14 others went missing after an oil tanker collided with a cargo ship about 1.5 nautical miles southeast of the Yangtze River estuary early Thursday, according to the maritime authorities in Shanghai. The accident occurred at 3: 39 a.m. Thursday, when an oil tanker carrying about 3,000 tonnes of gasoline collided with a cargo ship loaded with sand and gravel, causing a fire on the deck of the oil tanker and the latter to sink. (Donghai Rescue Bureau/Handout via Xinhua)

Three had been rescued and 14 others went missing after an oil tanker collided with a cargo ship about 1.5 nautical miles southeast of the Yangtze River estuary early Thursday, according to the maritime authorities in Shanghai.

The accident occured at 3: 39 a.m. Thursday, when an oil tanker carrying about 3,000 tonnes of gasoline collided with a cargo ship loaded with sand and gravel, causing a fire on the deck of the oil tanker and the latter to sink.

Rescuers are searching for the missing.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.