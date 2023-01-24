35th One World Media Awards open

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Plan International are partnering with One World Media to celebrate underreported stories from around the world featuring development issues that break through stereotypes, change the narrative and connect people across cultures.

The two organisations are pleased to sponsor an award designed to celebrate excellence in media coverage of stories featuring solutions by and for girls and women that tackle current challenges. This award is open to media, including broadcast, digital, audio, film or print, that explore women’s solutions in the global south. Reporting can showcase stories of girls and women who successfully contributed to tackle challenges faced by women and society at large: solutions to improve women’s financial and economic inclusion, solutions that address the impact of climate change and protect the environment, solutions that increase access to education and health care, or that empower women and girls.

One World Media was started by a group of journalists for more quality reporting from the global south. Since then, through nearly 400 Awards, more than 1000 journalists and filmmakers have been recognised.

Looking ahead to this year’s Awards, One World Media’s Director, Gemma Bradshaw says, “The Awards reiterate why telling stories is important, shining a light on people and places that we often don’t hear from. In a world that is increasingly polarised, OWM Award winning stories help us see that we all have shared struggles and celebrations and they can shift deep rooted stereotypes. We are especially pleased to be supporting the reporting of stories that remind us of the pivotal role of women in helping to tackle some of the key challenges of our time both locally and globally.”

Shiva Dustdar, Director and Head of the European Investment Bank Institute, who will be one of the judges of the Women’s solutions award said: “I am very proud that the EIB is supporting the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award with One World Media and Plan International. We need to hear powerful stories of women from independent media who are changing our world. I hope that this award will contribute to share their good ideas and inspire us all.”

Thomas Östros, EIB Vice-President having gender equality in his oversight, added: “At the EIB, through our investment we aim at tackling deep-rooted gender inequalities. Our participation in the 2X Challenge and our SheInvest initiative have shown us that when women and girls get the opportunity to improve their lives, we all benefit. We need more stories showing the way.”

Kathleen Sherwin, Plan International’s Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer, said: “We are inspired by the girls and young women we meet who are changing the world for the better. They are movement leaders, change makers, activists and creators who define and drive forward solutions that have the power to transform lives and society. They have a mighty story to share and that is why we are delighted to partner with One World Media and EIB to support the Women’s Solutions Reporting Award.”

The 35th One World Media Awards are open for entries until the 9th of February 2023.