37- year old man drowns in Okwe River in the E/R

A 37-year-old man, identified as Ernest Tawaiah Adeichereh, at Okwenya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, was found dead after going missing during a downpour last Friday.

Mr Peter Tawaiah Adechiere, brother of the deceased, who spoke with the Ghana News Agency, had raised concerns about the disappearance of Ernest, who went missing on Saturday morning, September 23, after embarking on a fishing expedition in the Okwe River.

In a show of community solidarity, residents supported family members to launch a search operation along the riverside in an effort to locate Ernest.

Mr. Paul Senyemeh, the Okwenya Electoral Area Unit Committee Chairman, said the youth lent a helping hand in the search, which continued through Monday, but unfortunately, their attempts produced no results.

However, on Tuesday the search team’s efforts led to the recovery of the body, which was buried at about 2000 hours same day due to its decomposition.

Ernest, who had epilepsy, left behind two children and a pregnant wife, his brother said, adding that the Akuse police were notified following the retrieval of the body.

However, attempts to get a reaction of the police for comment were unsuccessful.