Lebanese authorities on Tuesday arrested four officials at Beirut’s port over the explosions that rocked the facility on Aug. 4, killing around 190 people and injuring about 6,500 others, the National News Agency reported.

The arrested officials are General Antoine Salloum, head of the intelligence department at the port, Joseph al-Naddaf, major in the state security, Charbel Fawaz and Daoud Fayad who work in the General Security department.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital.

Preliminary investigations showed the presence of 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate, 24 tons of fireworks, kerosene, methylene, and nitrogen.

Physical damage caused by the explosions was valued at up to 4.6 billion U.S. dollars, according to the World Bank.