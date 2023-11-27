7 soldiers killed in attacks on Sierra Leone barracks

Sierra Leone’s armed forces on Monday confirmed the deaths of seven personnel during clashes with armed assailants who targeted military barracks in Freetown, the country’s capital.

On Sunday morning, unidentified individuals attacked the Wilberforce military barracks and other locations, including the Pademba Road Correctional Center, leading to a prison break.

During a press conference, the armed forces told local media that several injured personnel are currently receiving treatment.

“The situation is gradually returning to normalcy with military patrols and checkpoints established in the capital and other areas,” said Abdul Kamara Will, spokesperson for the Office of National Security.

As a result, many businesses and shops in the capital remain closed, while schools have yet to resume.

Brima Kamara, spokesperson for the Sierra Leone Police, urged the public to collaborate with law enforcement while warning against harboring escaped prisoners. He also confirmed that some prisoners voluntarily surrendered to prison authorities Monday morning.