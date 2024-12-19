A Plus Writes to President-Elect John Mahama: A Call for Progress Over Lofty Speeches

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, the Member of Parliament-Elect for Gomoa Central, has written a letter to President-Elect John Dramani Mahama, urging him to focus on tangible progress for Ghana rather than engaging in lofty speeches.

In the letter, A Plus reminded Mahama of the overwhelming support he received from the Ghanaian people during the elections. He emphasized that now is the time for action and for working towards the betterment of the country, rather than making grandiose speeches. According to A Plus, the citizens’ desire is for practical, forward-thinking leadership that addresses their needs and fosters real development.

A Plus’s message seems to underline the importance of results and progress over rhetoric, signaling his intention to hold the incoming administration accountable to the promises made during the campaign.

Read His Speech Below

December 19th 2024

Open Letter to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana

Dear Mr. President-Elect,

It is with great humility and profound respect that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your return to the highest office of the land. You have journeyed a long and winding road, and your victory is not just a testament to your political prowess but a reflection of the trust and hope that Ghanaians have placed in you.

Your Excellency, this letter will not be burdened with advice, for if there is a man whose life has been a masterclass in leadership and resilience, it is you. You are, without question, Ghana’s luckiest and most experienced statesman. From serving three terms as a Member of Parliament to being a Deputy Minister for Communications in 1996, a full Minister from 1997 to 2000, Vice President, and then President—your journey is a tapestry of rich experience. Even after being voted out, you spent eight years in opposition, only to rise again and claim the presidency.

The NDC has demonstrated unshakable faith in your leadership, believing you and presenting you multiple times for President. But know this Mr President, it is the river that remember every stone, as for the ocean, it forgets every drop. Ghana is larger than any political party, and pleasing its diverse and discerning citizens is a task as arduous as killing a mosquito sucking blood on the testicle. Yet, you can create a thread that ties your heart to that of Ghana -though invisible but stronger than chains. Your connection to the people must be guided by love, passion, and dedication to their well-being.

Mr. President-Elect, rhetoric is the wind that whispers through the ears; it is action that builds lasting monuments. Ghana does not need grand speeches or lofty promises; what she needs is a solid foundation for progress. As the saying goes, “A bridge built on whispers will crumble beneath the weight of footsteps.” Your second chance is an opportunity to construct bridges that will stand the test of time.

In opposition, you were like the tree that bends to the storm so it does not break. You heard much, saw much, and learned even more. Carry those lessons with you into this presidency. The storms of criticism, hardship, and opposition have shaped you, and now, you must rise like the oak that shelters many beneath its branches.

This is your moment to leave a legacy that generations will honor. Should you falter, the weight of failure will rest solely on your shoulders. But should you succeed, your name will echo through history as the leader who transformed Ghana into a beacon of hope and prosperity.

As you take the reins of leadership, remember that “The heart of a leader must beat for the people.” Let your actions speak louder than words, and let your love for Ghana be the light that guides your path.

Yours in service to Ghana,

Kwame Asare Obeng

(Member of Parliament-Elect, Gomoa Central Constituency)