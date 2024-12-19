MultiChoice Ghana Reintroduces Showmax with Enhanced Features and Local Content Focus

MultiChoice Ghana has officially reintroduced Showmax, Africa’s popular video-on-demand (VOD) platform, in a vibrant event held in Accra.

The launch marks a significant step in enhancing the entertainment landscape in Ghana.

Alex Okyere, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, highlighted that the revamped Showmax service combines years of experience in film and television to offer a more accessible and high-quality VOD platform for Ghanaians. The new Showmax service now integrates real-time payments through MTN MOMO, offering users a seamless experience when subscribing to the platform. This feature aims to boost the digital transformation in the country, making it easier for users to access premium entertainment at affordable prices.

Okyere also emphasized the platform’s diverse content library, which includes local productions, global hits, and exclusive sports like the English Premier League. The enhanced payment option via MOMO ensures Showmax is accessible to a broader audience, particularly as smartphone adoption in Ghana continues to rise. This initiative is designed to bring high-quality entertainment to users across multiple devices while supporting local talent and content creators.

“By featuring local productions, Showmax ensures that Ghanaian artists and storytellers can reach a wider audience, which is crucial for the growth of the local creative economy,” Okyere added.

To access the service, users can easily download the Showmax app, select their preferred package, and make payments via MTN MOMO, making it easier than ever to enjoy premium content on the go.