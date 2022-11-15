Abdul Aziz Mohammed can bring massive development to the Zongos

Mr Abdul Aziz Nohammed, Aspirant for the National Democratic Congress National Zongo Caucus Coordinator has promised to bring development in all the country’s Zongos if given the opportunity

“Zongos belong to the NDC and we should be able to work together to win election 2024 hands down. It is in this regard that the NDC as a major opposition requires the services of a person who can form a base with a demonstrable ability to unite the Zongos and inner cities to capture power come 2024.” HOPEFUL.

Mr Mohammed in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said there was the need for: equal opportunity, equal rights, and equal Justice at all the Zongos and inner cities scattered across the length and breadth of the country.

“Again Abdul Aziz Mohammed is very passionate with his singular motive of SERIVICE TO PARTY AND COUNTRY insisting that together with his team they will work assiduously with the grassroots to revive the weak structures of the party to increasing membership strength in the Zongo communities and inner cities of the country”.

He said in contemporary times the NDC needed a person with a solid educational background to be able to stand the test of time and have the ability to stand on all firmly in solving the problems of the party at the Zongo and inner city levels and he had the right education to push the Zongos and inner cities to a different level.

He is a Charted member of Institute of Public Accountants-Australia, Chartered Member Institute of Public Accountants, with MBA in Risk and Financial Management-Accra School of Business, Msc Accounting and Finance-KNUST, BBA-Accounting Option Islamic University College, Ghana

He has a Certificate in Communication-Institute of Social Democracy 2018, Certificate in Terrorism, Global Crime and International Security-West African Center for Counter Terrorism, Accra.

On what he would do if given the opportunity, Mr Mohammed promised to create a platform for Zongo Caucus Coordinators and zongo communities to be part of decision making, empower Coordinators through capacity building programmes, sharpen skills of Communicators, create Zongo Caucuses in tertiary institutions and create zongo caucus development fund.

He also promised to set up single digital central coordinating platform and motivate and engage zongo caucus coordinators.

“Given the pedigree of Abdul Aziz Mohammed he is an obvious choice for the electorates in the impending national NDC election to select officers to man the affairs of the party to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party come 2024”.