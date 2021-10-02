Ablekuma North MCE nominee confirmed

Mr Kofi Ofori, the re-nominated Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma North in the Greater Accra Region has been endorsed by the 20-member assembly.

Mr Ofori in a speech thanked the President for his re-nomination to serve to consolidate the gains made by the government in its first administration.

He also expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament, Ms Sheila Bartels, party faithful, and the traditional leaders for their support in bringing development to the area.

Mr Ofori gave the assurance that he would continue to operate an open-door administration to welcome constructive advice to advance the cause of development to enhance the condition of living of the people.

Ms Bartels applauded the assembly members for confirming the MCE to help facilitate processes for the development of the area and pledged that she was ever-ready to support to meet the aspirations of the people.

Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister who graced the occasion urged the MCE to justify the confidence reposed in him by establishing a good relationship with the MP, assembly members, and the staff to ensure that the development objectives were realised.

He expressed gratitude to the traditional leaders of the area for their support to the assembly and urged them to always avail themselves to the development activities of the area.