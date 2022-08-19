Abraham Neequaye optimistic about Dogboe’s world title charge

Mr. Abraham Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), says Isaac “The Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 15KOs) remains Ghana’s only world title hopeful in the near future, following his victory against Joet Gonzalez.

According to Mr. Neequaye, he was determined to get a world title for Ghana during his tenure despite the successes being chalked up in other areas of the sport.

Speaking at the press briefing in Accra, Mr. Neequaye said Dogboe was the only Ghanaian boxer currently in the top ratings and was hopeful he would deliver a world title for Ghana in the near future.

“Dogboe is the number one person and I am looking forward to the world title despite the few things I can boast of in my reign thus far, including the boxing league, Commonwealth medals, among others, but I am determined to get a world title.

“Dogboe is moving forward because of his discipline and is one of the few boxers who understands what he is doing,” he said.

Mr. Neequaye lauded the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) featherweight champion for paying his percentage to support the development fund.

He urged the government to pay more attention to the sport of boxing as it remains the sport that can win laurels for Ghana on the international stage.