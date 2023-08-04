Abronye Extols Founders’ Day: Commemorating Unity and Progress

On this significant occasion of Founders’ Day, Ghanaians from all walks of life come together to celebrate the spirit of unity, democracy, and progress that the country’s founding fathers instilled through their unwavering dedication to the struggle for independence.

Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), extends his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all Ghanaians for upholding and consolidating the nation’s democracy, which has set an example for other African nations.

In a statement that resonates with the sentiments of the entire nation, Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye expressed his admiration for the legacy of Ghana’s forefathers, who paved the way for the country’s freedom and self-determination.

The sacrifices made by these visionary leaders, whose dedication culminated in the country’s independence, are remembered with deep respect and gratitude on this Founders’ Day.

Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye emphasized the unique diversity of Ghana, where people from various ethnic and religious backgrounds coexist harmoniously.

He urged Ghanaians to take pride in the nation’s prevailing peace, which stands as a testament to the unity that the founding fathers envisioned for their country.

Founders’ Day is a revered public holiday in Ghana, commemorating the pivotal role played by the nation’s founding fathers in the journey to independence.

The date was shifted from September 21 to August 4 in 2019, to coincide with the anniversary of the 1947 Pan-African Congress in Manchester, England. During this congress, the “Big Six” – Nkrumah, Edward Akufo-Addo, Joseph Boakye Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, William Ofori Atta, and Ebenezer Ako-Adjei – convened to discuss strategies for achieving Ghana’s liberation.

Ghana celebrates Founders’ Day with a variety of public events and ceremonies that pay tribute to the founding fathers and their immense contributions to the nation’s independence

The day typically includes eloquent speech from the President of Ghana, engaging concerts that engage citizens in the festivities. Most schools and businesses close their doors on this day to honour the significance of the occasion.

More than a mere commemoration, Founders’ Day serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices that were made to secure Ghana’s autonomy. It prompts reflection on the nation’s progress and fosters a renewed commitment to the principles of democracy, freedom, and national unity.

As Ghanaians gather to celebrate Founders’ Day, Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye’s words resonate, reminding all citizens of the legacy they uphold and the bright future they collectively build upon the foundation laid by the founding fathers.