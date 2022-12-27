Abuesi Foundation fetes the aged at Christmas

The Abuesi Foundation, a charity organisation by some indegenes of the community has supplied 200 aged persons with foods and other items to make the festive season more fulfilling for them.

The items included bags of rice, tomato products, oils and canned fish totalling 30,000 cedis.

Mr Philip Abakah, Secretary to the Foundation in Ghana said the Foundation had worked to solve some societal needs in the areas of sanitation, reproductive health education and career guidance among the youth over the period.

“And this year, we decided to put smiles on the faces of our aged members of the community to make them feel loved and appreciated”, he added.

Mr Stephen Arthur-Fosu, who represented the Chief of the Abuesi Community prayed for God’s blessings on the Foundation members so that they could annually meet the needs of the community.

He requested the construction of a new place of convenience for the community.

Ms. Bernice Efua Danso, A Social Welfare Officer from the Shama District Assembly said caring for the aged was a collective responsibility and entreated children to support their parents in old age.

She said the government’s Livelihood Empowerment programme was also on course in the community.

Mama Efua Esuon, a beneficiary expressed appreciation to the Foundation for the kind gesture.