Accra Academy Old Students Launch Endowment Fund For Staff Housing Project

The 90th anniversary fundraising dinner of Accra Academy has been held last Saturday at the Ga Mashie Hall of Trust Sports Emporium by old students (Bleoobii) with the aim of building a new residential facility for staff of the school and launch an Endowment Fund.

Chairman for the occasion was the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Bleoobi Neenyi Ghartey VII who appealed to Bleoobii to keep on loving the school and contribute towards making it among the best in the country.

President of the Accra Academy Old Boys Association, Bleoobi Kofi Amoa – Awuah urged members to network to bring those sitting on the fence and others watching from afar to join.

He said though they are faced with numerous challenges, they hope to overcome.

He said efforts are being done to rally Accra Aca old students in the various tertiary institutions and security services, as well as professionals in the legal, engineering and banking sectors.

He emphasized that they would be accountable, visible, transparent as much as possible for all Bleoobii to have confidence in them.

He said Accra Aca Old Boys are working to link up with girls schools like St. Mary’s etc for professional engagements.

He noted that the 64 Apartments Staff Housing Project will take 4 years to complete, and every year group to supposed to donate 10.000ghc towards the completion of the project as scheduled.

He thank all year groups and individuals as well as companies who are supporting the school.

Bleoobi Felix Addo launched the Endowment Fund, while Bleoobii Hon. Niibi Ayibonte appealed for funds and auctioned special wine and hampers embossed with the school logo.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Emmanuel Fiemawhle commended all who attended the 90th Anniversary Fundraising Dinner and prayed for a better future for Accra Aca.

He told the media, efforts are being done to make students of Accra Academy comfortable to study to become responsible citizens for Ghana.

Awards were given to some distinguished Bleoobii in the categories of Platinum; Jacob Korley Okine ’45 (Post Humous) and Wilson Quartey Tei’ 68. The Gold winners include Alex Gary Nii Oko Ankrah ’71 (Post Humous), Brig – Gen George Partington’ 71, Prof. Isaac Odame ’74, Rev. William Foli Garr’ 78, Nii Maale-Adsei ’80, Robert Kofigah’ 80 and Roger Allotey ’81. Some year groups and individuals got the Silver award.