ACE Power Promotions brings boxing home to Bukom Square

ACE Power Promotions (APP), one of the renowned boxing promotions will stage a historic event on Saturday, March 18 at the Bukom Square Park in the heart of Accra.

The promotion which is dubbed ‘The Rise’ will expose two of ACE Power products, Holy Dorgbetor aka ‘Jaw breaker’ against veteran George Krampah in a ten round Featherweight bout.

Amazing Samuel Martei Laryea will take on Beninian Kouassi Martin Klaklevi in an eight-round Super Bantamweight fray.

According to Mr. Isaac Amnakwah, General Manager of ACE Power Promotions, the bill would feature some of the finest and popular boxers in Accra to entertain boxing fans, and hoped that the event would be patronised.

He said the aim is to take the sport to “where it started from”, getting it closer to the fans and inspire talents.

On the undercards Gideon Nortey will take on Godwin Kofi Appiah in a a six-round lightweight contest, while Isaac Odartey Lamptey Clottey squares up with Eric Asante in a six-round Super welterweight bout.

Abraham Afful will take on Batholomew Abuchi Uche in a West African super welterweight contest, while Daniel Aduka faces Kofi Manu.

In other bouts, Emmanuel Quartey will take on Emmanuel Otoo in an eight-round Super featherweight contest, another Emmanuel Baidoo faces Moses Lartey in an eight-round Super welterweight bout, while Dodzi Kemmeh and Felix Mankatah clash in a six-round Super welterweight clash.

Former UBO Intercontinental Champion, Robert ‘Stopper’ Quaye will climb the ring for the first time since he lost to George Ashie to meet an opponent yet to be named in a six-round Super lightweight bout.

The packed bill will also see Light heavyweight Ahmed Abdula in action.

Female boxers, Sarah Apau and Perpetual Okaija will also feature in the crowd puller show.

Some musicians are going to perform to thrill boxing fans tonite.