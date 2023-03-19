First batch of nominees for 24th edition of VGMA announced

Charterhouse, the organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has released the first batch of nominees for this year’s awards ceremony.

This year’s awards, which happen to be the 24th edition, would celebrate the hard work of musicians as well as other stakeholders in the music industry.

After reviewing the works of artistes from January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2022, the VGMA research team, board, and secretariat have concluded on the nomination list.

The first batch of nominations, which include the Best Hip Hop Song, Best Gospel Music, Best Highlife Song, and Best Hiplife Songs, have been announced.

Black Sherif’s “Kwaku the Traveller” is in contention for the Best Hip Hop Song of the Year, as are Sarkodie’s “Country Side,” Amerado’s “Obiaa Boa,” Kwesi Arthur’s “Drama,” Malcolm Nuna’s “Benzo,” and Medikal’s “Scarface”.

This year’s Unsung Artistes of the Year have also been announced, with some budding musical artistes including Nii Ashun, Aya Ramzyb, DSL, Maya Blu, Boi Jake, and Tsa Qa all vying for the category.

Arguably, the biggest music awards night, this year’s VGMA is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Grand Arena International Conference Centre.

Some list of nominees:

Best Hip Hop Song

Kwaku the Traveller – Black Sherif

Country Side – Sarkodie ft Black Sherif

Benzo – Malcom Nuna

Drama – Kwesi Arthur

Scarface – Medikal

Obiaa Boa – Amerado

Best Highlife Song

Atiaa – Epixode ft Kwabena Kwabena

My Proposal – AK Songstress

Adi Dede – Adina

Down Flat – Kelvyn Boy

Have Mercy – Kofi Kinaata

Adom – Kwesi Arthur

Best Hiplife Song

Friday Night – Lasmid

Stubborn Academy – Medikal

Jay Bhad – Anadwo

Ewiase – Kweku Flick

Aboten – DJ Brezzy ft Stonebwoy, Smallgod, Black Sherif and co

Grace – Amerado ft Lasmid