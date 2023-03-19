SHSs, NGOs must collaborate for knowledge exchange – InspiNest

Mr Emil Pearson, the Co-founder, and Head of Operations at InspiNest, a non-governmental organization (NGO) have called for effective collaboration between Senior High Schools and NGOs for effective transfer of knowledge.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on the sidelines of the Bono Change-Makers, an entrepreneurship and innovative mindset initiative programme spearheaded by InspiNest, Mr. Pearson said through the programme it was realised most SHSs were isolated from the society.

He suggested the need for a system where students could be encouraged to work with external partners and NGOs like InspiNest to understand the happenings outside their schools and the world.

Mr Pearson said what the students needed most was inspiration from the outside world because the teachers were doing well, but he added ”we cannot wait for the whole political system in Ghana to change the curricula system and this is going to take forever”.

He said to ensure efficiency and better results for the Bono Change-Makers and other programmes geared towards entrepreneurial skills training of girls, SHSs should foster a strong alliance with NGOs and tap into their expertise.

The Bono Change-Makers is a one-year project which began in February 2022 and was completed this year with a focus on changing the mindsets of young females toward being innovative and entrepreneurial.

Ten students each were trained from three Senior and Junior High Schools (S/JHSs) which comprised Our Lady of Providence Girls SHS, Notre Dame Girls SHS and Serwaa Kesse Girls SHS, Bishop Owusu Girls School Complex and Notre Dame Basic School.

As part of the programme, entrepreneurial hubs were created, allowing the girls to impart the knowledge acquired and each school successfully increased the total number of change-makers to 60 or more in their schools to ensure its sustainability.

The students at the project’s close could process raw food items into powder, used plastic waste materials to make products like bags, chairs, dustbins, raincoat, water tank indicator and many other items.