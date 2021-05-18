Africa Center for Economic Transformation (ACET)
The African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET) has launched a call for companies to its new business transformation accelerator programme, targeting early to growth stage Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

ACET Business Transform is led by the Private Sector Development unit of ACET (PSD) and targets companies that have a manufacturing or assembly component in their business model.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Ms Belinda Ayamgha, the Communications Coordinator, said the nine-month programme would help grow SMEs, make them investment-ready, and support them to integrate into global value chains.

It said the ACET Business Transform would provide the technical and managerial support the SMEs needed to expand.

Mr Charles Odoom, the Head of PSD, said, “at ACET Business Transform, we believe with the right support and coaching, local businesses can attract the right investment, compete favourably with peers and fit into the right global value chains.”

He said the programme was in line with ACET’s mission to offer policy advice and galvanize action for African countries to develop their economies, reduce poverty, and improve livelihoods for the people.

”The first cohort of companies will be drawn from key sectors of agri-processing, light manufacturing, woodwork and furniture assembly, cleaning products, essential oils, perfumery, cosmetics and toilet preparations, inorganic chemicals and plastic materials,” he said.

Participating SMEs will benefit from top tier managerial assistance, inspirational mentorship, hands-on coaching by industry experts, investment-readiness certification and technical and financial interventions.

Applications are open until May 31, 2021.

