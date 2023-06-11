Action Aid Constructs Child-Friendly Kindergarten Schools, Promoting Access to Quality Education

In a commendable effort to enhance access to quality education, ActionAid Ghana (AAG), a non-governmental organization, has built two child-friendly Kindergarten School Blocks in the Bepoayease and Yabraso communities of the Bono Region.

These well-equipped schools, inaugurated by Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, are set to make a significant impact on basic school education in the region.

The newly constructed schools feature two-unit classroom blocks, washrooms for boys and girls, spacious playing grounds, and access to clean drinking water.

Each classroom is furnished with tables and chairs and has the capacity to accommodate up to 36 children. These child-friendly facilities are designed to create an environment that is conducive to learning and growth.

During the inauguration ceremonies held separately in Bepoayease and Yabraso, Madam Owusu-Banahene praised ActionAid Ghana for its invaluable contributions in improving educational opportunities in the region.

Recognizing AAG as a key development partner, the Minister acknowledged the organization’s role in facilitating access to formal education and increasing enrollment in basic schools.

Madam Owusu-Banahene emphasized that the responsibility of enhancing quality education lies with all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and school management committees.

She called for effective collaboration to instill discipline among students and encouraged rural communities to support and motivate teachers in their respective areas.

The Regional Minister also urged parents to prioritize investing in their children’s development rather than excessive spending on non-essential activities. By redirecting resources towards their children’s potential, parents can contribute to the growth of responsible adults who will positively impact society.

Mr. John Nkaw, the Country Director of AAG, highlighted the significance of equipping children with the necessary knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in the modern world.

He emphasized that quality education empowers children to break free from the cycle of poverty and become active contributors to society’s progress.

Nkaw described the Kindergarten Schools as sanctuaries of learning, where young minds will be nurtured, dreams will take flight, and a sense of community will be fostered.

He urged the government to prioritize the provision of kindergarten and primary infrastructure in the nation’s educational development planning.

Nkaw also called upon teachers and district education directorates to maintain the newly constructed facilities to ensure their longevity and optimal utilization.

Through the concerted efforts of organizations like ActionAid Ghana and the collaborative support of government, parents, and communities, access to quality education can be expanded, empowering the next generation to realize their full potential and contribute to the prosperity and progress of the nation.