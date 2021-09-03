Ada-East DCE urges residents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the Ada East District Chief Executive (DCE), Thursday advised residents to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to curtail its spread in the communities.

She said the pandemic was still present and called on the residents to support government’s efforts in curbing the spread of the virus, adding; “We must work together to fight COVID-19”.

Madam Pobee said protocols such as washing of hands, application of hand sanitizer and social distancing do not only reduce the viral spread but also improved health as they prevented the body from contracting other diseases.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Ada, she said the Assembly had organised numerous campaigns to sensitise the people on the need to adhere to the protocols but, unfortunately, the response had not been encouraging.

Madam Pobee expressed concern over the perception by some people that the disease was not in existence while others believed that the virus only existed in Accra and other major cities, saying: “This is not encouraging but we will continue to educate our people to follow the protocols”.

She said the country was suffering a third wave of the COVID-19 hence the need to strictly adhere to the safety protocols.